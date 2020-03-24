Markets Highlights: No move to impose financial emergency; Last date for filing GST returns extended, says FM

Post FM Nirmala Sitharaman's presser, Sensex and Nifty, gained more than 4 percent with the announcement of an economic package. The market closes with Sensex up with 693 points. With the global markets bouncing back, will Indian markets see aggressive short-covering?
Markets don't seem to be jubilant about Finance Minister's announcements. Sensex gains now down to 586 points.
Finance MinisterNirmala Sitharamanon Tuesday announced some relief to Indian citizens in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Sitharaman asserted that there is no move to impose ‘financial emergency in the country.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says no move to impose financial emergency as was claimed by some reports.
Markets don't seem to be reacting to Finance Minister's announcement. Sensex remains stagnant with gains of around 1,100 points.
Last date for filing GST returns extended
Aadhaar-Pan Linking date extended to June 30th from March 31st.
Vivaad se Vishwas scheme also extended to June 30
Last date for filing GST returns of March, April and May are extended June 30 as well.
Sensex jumped 1,100 pts, Nifty above 7,900
Equity indices gain ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement on the fiscal package.
Rupee update
Rupeetrading higher by 12 paise at 76.17 per dollar against the previous close of 76.29 per dollar.
Gold rose 2% on Tuesday, extending gains from a near 4% surge in the previous session
High volatility in Indian markets; Sensex goes up 400 points, Nifty above 7,700. Infy, Reliance, HUL stocks gain
Benchmark indices erased most of its early gains but trading higher with Nifty above 7,500
Private Banks face selling pressure as threat of instability looms large after fall of Yes Bank
Among the blue-chip shares, IndusInd Bank continues to be the worst hit. Down 15% today.
Markets pare most of its morning gains. Sensex up by only 350 points now, amid high volatility
Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta, Cipla, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Adani Port, Adani Ports and RIL are among major gainers.
SGX Nifty's surge of over 5% suggests Indian benchmarks may rebound after their biggest ever fall on record
Indian rupee opened higher by 22 paise at 76.07 per dollar on Tuesday against the previous close of 76.29 per dollar
Indian markets, taking cue from other APAC markets, open higher. Both indices up over 5%>
Nifty above 7,500; Sensex opens 1,000 points higher in pre-open
Tokyo's Nikkei surges 5% on weak yen
Tokyo's keyNikkeistock index surged more than five percent on Tuesday, boosted by a weak yen and aggressive asset-buying from the Bank of Japan.
TheNikkei225 shot up 5.09 percent, or 859.05 points, to 17,746.83 in mid-morning trade while the broader Topix index was up 2.29 percent, or 29.53 points, at 1,321.54.
Oil prices bounced after recent savage losses, with US crude up $1,09 at $24.45 barrel. Brent crude firmed 97 cents to $28.00
Asia stocks rebound, Fed pits endless QE against economic reality
Asian stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday as the USFederal Reserve's promise of bottomless dollar funding eased painful strains in financial markets, even if it could not soften the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus.
While Wall Street seemed unimpressed, investors in Asia were encouraged enough to lift E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 by 3% and Japan's Nikkei 6.2%. If sustained it would be the biggest daily rise for the Nikkei since late 2016.