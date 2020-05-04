Markets Live: Bloodbath on D-Street as Sensex nosedives over 1,700 points; Nifty below 9,400

D-Street takes a hit as Sensex plunges over 1,700 points, Nifty below 9,400. Indices extended losses after Sensex, Nifty both opened over 4% lower. The impact of Lockdown 3.0, till May 17, weighs on Indian stocks this morning as the country faces a staggering easing of restrictions, on the back of an economic slump that may take years to recover. Asian, Australian markets were also in the red zone as US-China tensions escalate amidst a grim economic outlook, globally.