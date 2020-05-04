Markets Live: Bloodbath on D-Street as Sensex nosedives over 1,700 points; Nifty below 9,400

  • updated: May 04 2020, 10:10 ist
D-Street takes a hit as Sensex plunges over 1,700 points, Nifty below 9,400. Indices extended losses after Sensex, Nifty both opened over 4% lower. The impact of Lockdown 3.0, till May 17, weighs on Indian stocks this morning as the country faces a staggering easing of restrictions, on the back of an economic slump that may take years to recover. Asian, Australian markets were also in the red zone as US-China tensions escalate amidst a grim economic outlook, globally.
  • 10:09

    Rupee opens with losses of 57 paise against the USD

  • 10:02

    Indices decline further as Nifty at 9,374.20 down 485.70 points; Sensex at 31,988.35 down 1729.27 points or 5.13%

  • 10:01

    Market sentiment is highly negative Only 363 advances against 1,414 declines on BSE.

  • 09:56

    Sensex at 32,113.43, down 1604.19 points; Nifty at 9,412.85, down 447.05

  • 09:58

    ICICI Bank crashes 9.13%, the biggest loser on Sensex.

  • 09:57

    Reliance says Silver Lake to invest nearly $750 mn in its digital arm

  • 09:45

    Analysts say the plunge is because of Global market sell-off and expiry bounce over

  • 09:41

    Sensex at 32,210.50 down 1507.12 or 4.47% and Nifty 50 at 9,432.05, down 427.85 points

  • 09:37

    All Nifty 50 indices in red apart from pharma

    Bank, Financial Services and Metals are worst performing, shares nosedive in these sectors.

  • 09:34

    All stocks, other than Sunpharma, on Sensex in red

  • 09:33

    Top Turnovers

  • 09:20

    Sensex opens 1200 points lower, extends losses.

    At 09: 19, Sensex at 32,284.73 down 1432.89 points and Nifty at9,449.80 down 410.10 points

  • 09:16

    Sensex at 32,347.89, down 1369.73 points or 4.06%; Nifty at 9,452.85 down 407.05 pts or 4.13% 

  • 09:18

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate red flags for the Indian market. At 07:58 AM, SGX Nifty was down 461 points or 4.70%.

  • 08:05

    Stocks poised to slip

    The dollar rose, oil fell and stockmarketswere poised to slip on Monday as rising US-China tensions over the coronavirus - and growing unease at the gulf between asset prices and grim economic reality - turned investors cautious.

  • 08:16

    HK shares down, markets closed in China, Japan

    Hong Kong shares started with steep losses Monday as investors returned from a long weekend holiday to growing concerns about rising tensions betweenChinaand the US over the coronavirus outbreak.

    The Hang Seng Index dropped 3.04 percent, or 748.48 points, to 23,895.11.

  • 08:15

    ASX down

    Australian shares fell nearly 1% on Monday, extending the previous session's sell-off, as rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing over the coronavirus outbreak dented sentiment.

  • 08:13

    Spot gold prices climbed on Monday as risk sentiment was weakened by rising U.S.-China tensions over the coronavirus, while a firmer dollar capped gains.

  • 08:06

    Oil under pressure over US-China tensions, oversupply concerns

    Oil prices fell in early trade on Monday, paring last week's gains, on worries the global oil glut may persist as U.S.-China trade tension could hold back an economic recovery even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease.

