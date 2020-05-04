Markets Live: Bloodbath on D-Street as Sensex nosedives over 1,700 points; Nifty below 9,400

D-Street takes a hit as Sensex plunges over 1,700 points, Nifty below 9,400. Indices extended losses after Sensex, Nifty both opened over 4% lower. The impact of Lockdown 3.0, till May 17, weighs on Indian stocks this morning as the country faces a staggering easing of restrictions, on the back of an economic slump that may take years to recover. Asian, Australian markets were also in the red zone as US-China tensions escalate amidst a grim economic outlook, globally.
Rupee opens with losses of 57 paise against the USD
Indices decline further as Nifty at 9,374.20 down 485.70 points; Sensex at 31,988.35 down 1729.27 points or 5.13%
Market sentiment is highly negative Only 363 advances against 1,414 declines on BSE.
Sensex at 32,113.43, down 1604.19 points; Nifty at 9,412.85, down 447.05
ICICI Bank crashes 9.13%, the biggest loser on Sensex.
Reliance says Silver Lake to invest nearly $750 mn in its digital arm
Analysts say the plunge is because of Global market sell-off and expiry bounce over
Sensex at 32,210.50 down 1507.12 or 4.47% and Nifty 50 at 9,432.05, down 427.85 points
All Nifty 50 indices in red apart from pharma
Bank, Financial Services and Metals are worst performing, shares nosedive in these sectors.
All stocks, other than Sunpharma, on Sensex in red
Top Turnovers
Sensex opens 1200 points lower, extends losses.
At 09: 19, Sensex at 32,284.73 down 1432.89 points and Nifty at9,449.80 down 410.10 points
Sensex at 32,347.89, down 1369.73 points or 4.06%; Nifty at 9,452.85 down 407.05 pts or 4.13%
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate red flags for the Indian market. At 07:58 AM, SGX Nifty was down 461 points or 4.70%.
Stocks poised to slip
The dollar rose, oil fell and stockmarketswere poised to slip on Monday as rising US-China tensions over the coronavirus - and growing unease at the gulf between asset prices and grim economic reality - turned investors cautious.
HK shares down, markets closed in China, Japan
Hong Kong shares started with steep losses Monday as investors returned from a long weekend holiday to growing concerns about rising tensions betweenChinaand the US over the coronavirus outbreak.
The Hang Seng Index dropped 3.04 percent, or 748.48 points, to 23,895.11.
ASX down
Australian shares fell nearly 1% on Monday, extending the previous session's sell-off, as rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing over the coronavirus outbreak dented sentiment.
Spot gold prices climbed on Monday as risk sentiment was weakened by rising U.S.-China tensions over the coronavirus, while a firmer dollar capped gains.
Oil under pressure over US-China tensions, oversupply concerns
Oil prices fell in early trade on Monday, paring last week's gains, on worries the global oil glut may persist as U.S.-China trade tension could hold back an economic recovery even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease.
