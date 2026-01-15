<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed both the State and Union governments to ensure that there are no developmental activities on ground at Roerich and Devika Rani Roerich estate in Bengaluru. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed this interim order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by RR Nagar I Care Trust, Bengaluru.</p><p>The petitioner challenged the approval granted for an Eco Tourism and Cultural hub project at the Roerich and Devika Rani Roerich estate on Kanakapura road. The petition stated that a December 24, 2024, notification has granted approval for the project.</p><p>According to the petitioner, the proposal states that space will be allocated for parking of nearly 450 cars in the estate and thousands of people are expected to visit the place. According to the petitioner, these activities will harm the ecology of the area as it abuts the Bannerghatta forest range, an elephant corridor. On July 25, 2025, the division bench had directed the authorities to respond to the petition.</p>.Karnataka: Clashes between two groups over community hall construction .<p>On January 13, 2026, the counsel for the state government sought time to file a statement of objections. On the other hand, Shanthi Bhushan H, Deputy Solicitor General of India, appearing on behalf of the union government, submitted that no proposal is received regarding the project and at this stage, the project which is in question cannot be implemented. The bench granted time to the state authorities to file a statement of objections and adjourned the matter to February 16, 2026.</p><p>The petition stated that the activities proposed are in violation of the orders passed by the Apex Court in the KT Plantation judgement in regard to the need for environmental protection in ecologically sensitive areas. The petition further prayed for a direction to the Roerich Board to declare the estate as biodiversity heritage site or propose a conservation reserve for the remaining estate. The petitioners also sought a direction to the board to conduct a scientific profiling of environmental, ecological and wildlife factors of the estate and to develop a plan towards the object and intent of the acquisition of the estate.</p>