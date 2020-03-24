Markets Live: Sensex jumps 550 pts, Nifty above 7,700

High volatility seen in Indian markets after opening in green on Tuesday. As of 12:08 am, Sensex was up 500 points and Nifty was trading above 7,700. Asian stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve's promise of bottomless dollar funding eased painful strains in financial markets, even if it could not soften the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus. With the global markets bouncing back, will Indian markets see aggressive short-covering?