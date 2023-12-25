After the choppy waters of 2023, here comes 2024

As we look towards 2024, financial market outlook for Indian investors appears cautiously promising. According to a Reuters poll, India’s stock market is expected to reach new heights in the next six months and rise over 10% by the end of 2024, fuelled by the country’s sustained expansion as the fastest-growing major economy. The benchmark index - BSE Sensex - was projected to surpass its previous highs, optimism stemming from India’s robust economic growth, which is expected to remain over 6% in the coming years. Moreover, a major sell-side research anticipates that India’s real GDP growth will remain stable at around 6.3% year-on-year, with first half of 2024 expected to be driven by subsidies and transfer payments leading up to the general elections, while the second half should see a re-acceleration in investment growth, particularly from the private sector.