Bourses to pick up cues from earnings, macro data

This week, domestic equities will pick up cues from April-June quarter earnings season which just kicked off last Thursday with TCS. We expect the momentum to continue, supported by the expectation of healthy quarterly results, hope of a rate cut, and a pre-budget rally. The IT sector is expected to be in focus as other sectoral majors will come out with results. On Monday, markets will react to India's inflation data and US PPI data, which got released over the weekend.