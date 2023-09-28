Home
Credit card spending surges to record in India in sign of stress

The amount transacted through cards rose to an all-time high of Rs 1,48,000 crore in August, up from July’s Rs 1,45,000 crore, according to the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 09:35 IST

By Anup Roy

Credit card spending by Indians surged to a record high, raising concerns of potential defaults as indebted households stepped up their borrowing spree ahead of the festive season that kicked off this month.

The amount transacted through cards rose to an all-time high of Rs 1,48,000 crore in August, up from July’s Rs 1,45,000 crore, according to the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India. The spending binge is in line with rising indebtedness and falling savings among Indians and may point to growing stress as incomes stagnate.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Graph showing credit card spending rising steadily in India.</p></div>

Graph showing credit card spending rising steadily in India.

Credit: Bloomberg

The card spends “indicates people are borrowing to spend,” said Rupa Rege Nitsure, Group Chief Economist of L&T Finance. “As loans on credit cards are unsecured, there is a risk of high defaults,” particularly if economic growth slows later in the year.

The rising spends also points to an aggressive retail push by lenders in the under-banked market with a 1.4 billion population. Post pandemic, banks have expanded their balance sheet mainly by funding individuals, while credit demand from businesses has somewhat lagged.

Record-low rates offered to meet pent-up demand has seen banks’ retail loan portfolio double between 2019 and now, raising concerns among policymakers.

(Published 28 September 2023, 09:35 IST)
Business NewsFinanceEconomyCredit Card

