Credit card spending surges to record in India in sign of stress

By Anup Roy

Credit card spending by Indians surged to a record high, raising concerns of potential defaults as indebted households stepped up their borrowing spree ahead of the festive season that kicked off this month.

The amount transacted through cards rose to an all-time high of Rs 1,48,000 crore in August, up from July’s Rs 1,45,000 crore, according to the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India. The spending binge is in line with rising indebtedness and falling savings among Indians and may point to growing stress as incomes stagnate.