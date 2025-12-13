Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'I fear no one': Shivakumar slams resident's 'threat' letter over apartment bill delay

He recalled the lack of support from the community in past elections despite his administration's efforts, including providing assistance during a severe borewell crisis.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 11:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 11:28 IST
Karnataka NewsDK Shivakumarapartment

Follow us on :

Follow Us