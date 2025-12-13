<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Saturday firmly announced the state government's commitment to apartment residents and homebuyers, stating that the proposed Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2025, is being drafted with their interests in mind. </p><p>Speaking at a consultation session with apartment association representatives at the Vidhana Soudha, the DCM said, "This government stands with apartment residents and homebuyers. This is why we are gathering opinions... on the Karnataka Apartment Ownership and Management Bill, 2025."</p>.Over 30 Congress lawmakers attend DK Shivakumar’s dinner party.<p>Shivakumar, however, took a hard line against attempts to pressure the government. Reacting strongly to a letter from a resident named Kiran Hebbar, who allegedly cautioned the government about the political leverage of the apartment voter base ahead of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, the DCM was quoted saying, "I have gone to jail without fearing the Prime Minister or the Home Minister of this country. Why would I be afraid of some Hebbar? There is no question of fearing or bending to anyone." He added that he understood the apartment voting pattern but was reaching out to help out of goodwill.</p><p>The DCM also made a direct appeal for political support in the upcoming GBA elections, stating, "While I help you, I seek your assistance through votes. I request you to stand with us in the GBA elections." He recalled the lack of support from the community in past elections despite his administration's efforts, including providing assistance during a severe borewell crisis.</p><p>Detailing his vision for Bengaluru, Shivakumar highlighted his ambition to leave a "permanent footprint" through major infrastructure projects. He defended the plans for two tunnel roads and the Rs 26,000 crore, 130 km Bengaluru Business Corridor, citing encouragement from the Central Government. He also highlighted other urban reforms like the 'Nambike Naksha' scheme for building plan approvals and the implementation of Premium FAR and e-Khata.</p><p>The new Bill, which seeks to replace the outdated 1972 Act, is a key legislative priority for the government, which is gathering further feedback via gbasuggesion@gmail.com.</p>