Crude oil futures decline on low demand

New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Tuesday declined 0.03 per cent to Rs 6,800 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery fell Rs 2 or 0.03 per cent to Rs 6,800 per barrel with a business volume of 3,770 lots.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded 0.10 per cent lower at $82.64 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading 0.13 per cent lower at $86.78 per barrel in New York.
(Published 19 March 2024, 09:07 IST)