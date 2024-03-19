JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Crude oil futures decline on low demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery fell Rs 2 or 0.03 per cent to Rs 6,800 per barrel with a business volume of 3,770 lots.
Last Updated 19 March 2024, 09:07 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Tuesday declined 0.03 per cent to Rs 6,800 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery fell Rs 2 or 0.03 per cent to Rs 6,800 per barrel with a business volume of 3,770 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded 0.10 per cent lower at $82.64 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading 0.13 per cent lower at $86.78 per barrel in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 March 2024, 09:07 IST)
Business NewsCrude OilFutures

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT