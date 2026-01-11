Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Water contamination deaths: Congress stages protest in Indore, demands Vijaywargiya's ouster

Seven people have died following a diarrhoea outbreak triggered by the consumption of contaminated water in the locality, as per the health department, while residents have claimed 17 deaths.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 14:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 14:02 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us