Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Equity investors poorer by Rs 7.15 lakh cr in morning trade as markets slump

The BSE Sensex tanked 708.69 points to 79,356.47 and the NSE Nifty plunged 286.35 points to 24,113.05.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 09:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 09:08 IST
Business NewsMarketsStocksSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us