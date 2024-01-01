First step in achieving your investment goal: Understand ‘your risk appetite’

The equity market’s remarkable performance in 2023 underscored the importance of staying invested in the markets at all times, across funds, irrespective of their market cap. Markets may not always stay up but periods of declines should be seen as potential gateways to multiple opportunities. In addition, given the fact that India remains on a higher growth trajectory, a shift in India’s structural story and the government’s strong focus on manufacturing, the wheels are set in motion in the medium to longer term. Given this background, we strongly believe that if there is one lesson that investors across the spectrum will concur with, it is that ‘understanding risk appetite’ has a huge role to play in the investment journey.