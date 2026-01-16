<p>Mumbai: India's forex reserves increased by USD 392 million to USD 687.19 billion during the week ended January 9, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.</p><p>In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped by USD 9.809 billion to USD 686.80 billion.</p><p>For the week ended January 9, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, decreased by USD 1.124 billion to USD 550.866 billion, the central bank's data showed.</p><p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.Stock markets rally in early trade driven by surge in Infosys shares.<p>Value of the gold reserves jumped by USD 1.568 billion to USD 112.83 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p><p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 39 million to USD 18.739 billion, the apex bank said.</p><p>India's reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 13 million to USD 4.758 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.</p>