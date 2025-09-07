<p>New Delhi: Sentiment in the stock market this week will be guided by global trends, trading activity of foreign investors and inflation data, according to analysts.</p>.<p>Markets ended last week on a firm note, with the benchmarks surging more than one per cent, supported by strong domestic macroeconomic data and policy reforms, an expert said.</p>.<p>"This week will be data-heavy both domestically and globally. On the domestic front, August inflation data (September 12) will be closely tracked.</p>.GST Bonanza fuels stock markets rally; Sensex jumps nearly 900 points.<p>"Globally, key US data releases, including consumer inflation, jobless claims, and consumer sentiment, will be critical in shaping Fed policy expectations and influencing flows. Additionally, any updates on the India-US trade deal could provide further support to market sentiment," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.</p>.<p>Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 901.11 points or 1.12 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 314.15 points or 1.28 per cent.</p>.<p>"Looking ahead, Indian equities are likely to enter the week on a cautiously optimistic note. Investors may particularly focus on consumption-driven and capital expenditure-linked sectors. Nonetheless, continued caution is warranted amid evolving Fed guidance and the still-sensitive international trade outlook," Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.</p>.<p>Movement of crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar trend would also dictate market trends during the week.</p>.<p>"This week is set to be crucial for Indian markets, with the recent GST rate cut announcement acting as a potential stimulus that could lift sentiment and trigger sectoral rallies, countering the negative sentiment of tariffs in the near term," Puneet Singhania, Director at Master Trust Group, said.</p>.<p>The next major event for the markets is the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy meeting on September 16-17.</p>.<p>"Key macro data this week includes Indian and US inflation, ECB (European Central Bank) interest rate decision and Japan's Q2 GDP," Siddhartha Khemka - Head Of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said. </p>