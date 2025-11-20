LIVE Bihar Government Formation 2025 LIVE | Nitish Kumar to take oath as CM for 10th time today

Hello readers, the NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with the BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4. Nitish Kumar will be taking oath as the Chief Minister for the 10th time, with the swearing-in ceremony set to take place at 11:30 am. Nitish was unanimously elected leader of the NDA Legislature Party (NDALP) on Wednesday at a joint meeting of all the allies of the NDA. Stay with DH to track all the updates from this event!