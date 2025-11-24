Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold falls to Rs 1.25 lakh per 10 gram on strong rupee, weak global cues

Extending losses for the third straight session, the precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity dropped by Rs 700 to Rs 1,24,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 15:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 15:34 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsCommodities

Follow us on :

Follow Us