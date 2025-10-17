Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold may rise towards USD 4,500 an ounce as Asia drives demand: Report

Gold prices have surged over 50 per cent in 2025, breaching the USD 4,000 per ounce level and marking more than 35 record highs this year.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 06:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 06:47 IST
Business NewsAsiaGoldmarket

Follow us on :

Follow Us