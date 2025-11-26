Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold surges to hit near two-week high of Rs 1.30 lakh/10g in Delhi markets

Analysts said the rise was mainly driven by renewed expectations of interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve next month.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 13:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 13:19 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarketsGold pricesFederal Reserve

Follow us on :

Follow Us