Bharat Petroleum Corp signs 4-month US oil purchase deal with BP

Indian state-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp has signed a deal with BP to buy 1 million barrels per month of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for four months, trade sources said.

BPCL would start taking delivery of the oil from June, they said.

The Indian refiner has also separately bought 2 million barrels of WTI crude for loading in April via a spot tender, the sources said.

BPCL often buys US oil for its three refineries, which have a combined capacity to process 706,000 bpd of crude.