<p>Mangaluru: With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IMD">India Meteorological Department</a> (IMD) sounding a red alert, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dakshin%20kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> Deputy Commissioner Darshan HV has declared a holiday for all anganwadi centres, primary and high schools on Monday.</p><p>In Udupi, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa has announced a holiday for schools, pre-university colleges and ITIs.</p><p>The Chikkamagaluru district administration has ordered closure of schools and anganwadi centres in five taluks — Mudigere, Kalasa, Koppa, Sringeri and Narasimharajapura — as well as five hoblis in Chikkamagaluru taluk. The Kodagu DC has also declared a holiday for schools.</p>.IMD issues orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, 3 other districts.<p>As rough sea conditions are expected, fishermen have been strictly advised against venturing out for deep-sea fishing. Tourists and locals have also been cautioned not to go near seashores or riverbanks.</p><p>The IMD has issued a red alert for August 19 and an orange alert for August 20 and 21 in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.</p>