<p>India's equity benchmarks opened higher on Friday, led by financials, while information technology stocks posted modest gains after Tata Consultancy Services beat quarterly revenue estimates.</p>.<p>The Nifty 50 rose 0.21 per cent to 25,235.1, while the BSE Sensex added 0.24 per cent to 82,370.41 as of 9:26 a.m. IST.</p>.Stock markets rebound on foreign fund inflows, buying in Reliance, IT counters.<p>Nifty 50 has risen in five of the past six sessions, gaining 2.3 per cent, led by about 6 per cent rally in IT stocks.</p>.<p>On the day, 12 of the 16 major sectors gained, with financials rising 0.4 per cent and IT gaining 0.2 per cent.</p>.<p>Nine of the 10 members of the IT sub-index advanced, while TCS shed 0.7 per cent. The company had gained 6 per cent in the last six sessions ahead of its quarterly earnings report.</p>.<p>The broader small-caps and mid-caps gained 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.</p>