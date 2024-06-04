Home
Markets crash further as Lok Sabha election result trends defy expectations

Sensex was down to 72,079.05 while Nifty slid to 21,884.50.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 10:16 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 10:16 IST

Comments

Sensex crashed by 4,389.73 points to settle at 72,079.05 while Nifty plunged 1,379.40 points to 21,884.50 on Tuesday - which saw a bloodbath on Dalal Stret as Lok Sabha election result trends defied expectations set out in exit polls.

More to follow...

Published 04 June 2024, 10:16 IST
