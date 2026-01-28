Govt may expand definition of startups to include deep-tech: Official

<p>New Delhi: The government is likely to expand the definition of startups to further strengthen the country's ecosystem for budding enterprises, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The expanded definition would include deep-tech, cooperatives and allow startups to pivot to deep-tech, the official said. The government has taken a series of measures to promote the startup ecosystem in the country for boosting innovation.</p>.<p>At present, over 2 lakh entities are registered as startups by the commerce and industry ministry. </p>