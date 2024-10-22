Markets rebound in early trade amid buying in blue-chip stocks

<p>Mumbai: Equity market benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Tuesday amid buying in blue-chip stocks and persistent fund inflows by domestic institutional investors.</p><p>After falling in the previous trade, the BSE Sensex bounced back and climbed 239.33 points to 81,390.60 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 72.95 points to 24,854.05.</p><p>From the 30 Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Bajaj Finserv were among the biggest gainers.</p><p>Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and NTPC were among the laggards.</p>.Rupee turns flat at 84.07 against US dollar in early trade. <p>Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,225.91 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. However, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,261.83 crore</p><p>In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted higher while Seoul and Tokyo were trading lower.</p><p>The US markets ended on a mixed note on Monday.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.24 per cent to $74.11 a barrel.</p><p>The BSE benchmark declined 73.48 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 81,151.27 on Monday. The Nifty dipped 72.95 points or 0.29 per cent to 24,781.10.</p>