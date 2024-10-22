Home
Markets rebound in early trade amid buying in blue-chip stocks

After falling in the previous trade, the BSE Sensex bounced back and climbed 239.33 points to 81,390.60 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 72.95 points to 24,854.05.
22 October 2024

