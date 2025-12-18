Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

IFFK 2025: Six films not to be screened after Centre's censorship exemption denial, 13 get the nod

Lack of clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs owing to diplomatic issues was learnt to be the reason for declining censorship exemption for the films.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 12:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 12:51 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCensor BoardKerala NewsFilm festivalIFFKkerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us