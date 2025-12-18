<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As many as six films are unlikely to be screened in the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 2025 owing to the lack of censorship exemption from the Centre.</p><p>The ministry of broadcasting has sent a communication to the state government that six films should not be screened.</p>.IFFK 2025 row: Kerala govt to screen all films despite Centre's delay in giving clearance .<p>The state government had forwarded the letter to the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy - the organiser of the event.</p><p>Even as the academy officials are yet to make it clear whether those films would be screened or not, two of the films scheduled for Thursday (December 18) were not screened. Two films were already screened during the IFFK. The week-long event is ending on Friday (December 19).</p><p>Lack of clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs owing to diplomatic issues was learnt to be the reason for declining censorship exemption for the films.</p><p>Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had strongly flayed the denial of screening nod to several films and also stated that all films will be screened.</p><p>The films that were denied screening permission include <em>All that’s left of you -- </em>Arabic film based on a Palestinian family during the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, <em>Clash -- </em>Arabic film related to the Egypt protest, <em>Eagles of the republic -- </em>Egyptian Arabic-language political thriller on an Egyptian actor being forced to do a propaganda film, <em>Flames -- </em>Indian film on a mute migrant farmworker's harrowing journey for survival after his minor son is accused of a murder, <em>Yes -- </em>an Israeli film related to the 2023 attacks on Israel from Gaza and <em>A poet: Unconcealed -- </em>Indonesian film related to the 1965 Indonesian anti-communist purges.</p>