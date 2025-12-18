<p>The year 2025 has been a turbulent year for India’s technology sector. There have been multiple jobs cuts, major collective layoffs and uncertainties among workers. Thousands of employees lost their jobs as companies nowadays have started focusing towards news technologies, and changing business trends.</p><p>Analysts think that jobs these days are being eliminated by automation or redefined by generative artificial intelligence. Hence, companies need to rethink about managing their workforce from now on. It has also been observed that layoffs in It companies, especially in 2025, highlighted structural shifts and not economic collapse.</p>.SHANTI | Lok Sabha passes bill to open up nuclear sector for private companies.<p>As per a report by <a href="https://intellizence.com/insights/layoff-downsizing/major-companies-that-announced-mass-layoffs/">Intellizence</a>, companies like TCS announced downsizing 2 per cent of their workforce, almost about 12,000 layoffs in mid 2025, affecting majorly mid and senior level talents. It was considered one of the biggest layoffs in 2025 in India. </p><p>Microsoft, on the other hand laid off around 9,000 employees while PwC gave the pink slip to almost around 1,500 and Meta to around 600.</p><p>Google, although has not announced the exact number of layoffs, but it has conducted multiple rounds of layoffs in 2025.</p><p>Apart from official announcements, many companies carried out layoffs silently, meaning they did not announce it publicly, rather just removed people from the existing projects or encouraged resignations in their own ways.</p><p>Reasons cited by the companies for such massive layoffs in this year include skill mismatch, cost cutting, demand for efficiency and majorly displacement of jobs by artificial intelligence and automation. Nearly 64 per cent of the Indian IT companies integrated generative artificial intelligence tools in the year 2025.</p><p>Moreover, startup’s and smaller firms are also trimming their teams often in a silent layoff or through contract non-renewals.</p><p><strong>Impact on the employees </strong></p><p>The layoffs, on the other hand have had a strong emotional as well as financial impact on the laid off employees. </p><p>Many of them lost their main earning jobs suddenly. Finding new jobs became difficult for them for a long period of time. </p><p>Stress, anxiety, and uncertainty increased among them.</p><p>Some experienced professionals were forced to join lower paying jobs as well in order to maintain their survival.</p><p>Along with the affected employees, their families too had to go through the trouble.</p><p><strong>Impact on the companies </strong></p><p>For companies, layoffs helped them in reducing costs and improving short-term profitability. </p><p>However, it also created challenges for them. Some of them lost their experienced and skilled talents, some damaged their reputation, and the trust between the companies and their employees got weakened.</p><p>Well, the 2025 layoffs further suggests that the industry is going to face a major change in the coming future. While traditional as well as classic roles are reducing, demand for artificial intelligence, data analysis, cloud computing, and cybersecurity is growing.</p><p>Experts think that the employees who all are ready to adapt new technologies are more likely to get more opportunities as the industry trends are now evolving.</p>