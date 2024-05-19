Mcap of 8 of top 10 most valued firms climbs Rs 1.47 lakh cr; LIC, Reliance major gainers

New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most valued firms added Rs 1,47,935.19 crore in market valuation last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 1,341.47 points or 1.84 per cent.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18 to check their preparedness for handling major disruptions or failures at the primary site.

The valuation of LIC zoomed Rs 40,163.73 crore to Rs 6,16,212.90 crore.