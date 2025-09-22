Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

NSE to conduct one-hour Diwali Muhurat trading on October 21

The market will remain closed for regular trading on Diwali, but a special trading window will be open for one hour.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 13:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 13:13 IST
Business NewsNSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us