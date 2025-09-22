Menu
Google Pixel 10 Pro review: Exceptional AI phone

Google has done a fantastic job with the latest Pixel 10 Pro. It may have the same design elements as the predecessor, but there are meaningful upgrades to deliver a better user experience in terms of gen AI features than most premium phones in the market.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 15:23 IST
Google Pixel 10 Pro
4.8/5
  • Pros:

    Top-class build quality | Really good display | Super cool photography experience | Runs generative Artificial Intelligence features smoothly | Full day battery life

  • Cons:

    Not made for gaming

Specifications:

Display: 6.3-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3,000-nit peak brightness, Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2, an IP68 rating, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor | Processor configuration: 3nm class Tensor G5 silicon with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage | Battery: 4,870mAh battery with 29W wired fast charging and 15W wireless Qi2 charging capability | Main camera: triple-camera module— a main 50MP (with 1/1.31-inch Samsung GNV sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), LDAF: Laser Detection Auto Focus) with 48MP Ultra-wide camera (with 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858 sensor, macro option), a 48MP 5x telephoto camera (with 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858, OIS, macro option, 30x digital zoom) with LED flash. They will support 10-bit HDR recording, Cinematic Blur, and 4K video recording at 60 frames per second (fps) | Front Camera: 42MP 103-degree camera with a 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858 sensor and support autofocus | Colours: Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian, and Porcelain

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro supports several gen AI features.

Google Pixel 10 Pro supports several gen AI features.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Camera Coach on Pixel 10 Pro.

Camera Coach on Pixel 10 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro sample with ultra-wide angle photo.

Google Pixel 10 Pro sample with ultra-wide angle photo.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Pixel 10 Pro camera sample with 1X normal photo.

Pixel 10 Pro camera sample with 1X normal photo.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Pixel 10 Pro camera sample with 2X zoom photo.

Pixel 10 Pro camera sample with 2X zoom photo.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Pixel 10 Pro camera sample with 5X zoom.

Pixel 10 Pro camera sample with 5X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Pixel 10 Pro camera sample with 10X zoom.

Pixel 10 Pro camera sample with 10X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Pixel 10 Pro camera sample with 100X zoom.

Pixel 10 Pro camera sample with 100X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Google Pixel 10 Pro's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 Pro.

Google Pixel 10 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
