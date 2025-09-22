Top-class build quality | Really good display | Super cool photography experience | Runs generative Artificial Intelligence features smoothly | Full day battery life
Not made for gaming
Display: 6.3-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3,000-nit peak brightness, Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2, an IP68 rating, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor | Processor configuration: 3nm class Tensor G5 silicon with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage | Battery: 4,870mAh battery with 29W wired fast charging and 15W wireless Qi2 charging capability | Main camera: triple-camera module— a main 50MP (with 1/1.31-inch Samsung GNV sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), LDAF: Laser Detection Auto Focus) with 48MP Ultra-wide camera (with 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858 sensor, macro option), a 48MP 5x telephoto camera (with 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858, OIS, macro option, 30x digital zoom) with LED flash. They will support 10-bit HDR recording, Cinematic Blur, and 4K video recording at 60 frames per second (fps) | Front Camera: 42MP 103-degree camera with a 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858 sensor and support autofocus | Colours: Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian, and Porcelain