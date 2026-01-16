Menu
Rupee declines 10 paise to 90.44 against US dollar in early trade

Lower crude oil prices and positive equity market sentiment prevented a steep fall in the domestic currency, forex traders said.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 04:42 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 04:42 IST
Business NewsUS dollarIndian RupeeMarkets

