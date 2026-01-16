<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi">CPI</a> state secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/binoy-viswam">Binoy Viswam</a> on Friday said that former TDB member K P Sankara Das, arrested in the Sabarimala gold loss cases, was an "ideal Communist" who would knowingly do no wrong.</p>.<p>Viswam told reporters that everyone in the party knows that Das will not do any wrong deliberately.</p>.<p>"He is an ideal Communist. But, we do not know if any inadvertent mistake was made by him. So, let the investigation go on," he said.</p>.LDF's defeat in Kerala local body polls was people's warning: CPI's Binoy Viswam.<p>At the same time, he said that anyone found to be in the wrong during the investigation will not be protected by the CPI or LDF.</p>.<p>Das was on Wednesday arrested from a private hospital here in the two cases of loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-high-court">Kerala High Court</a>.</p>.<p>He is at present still hospitalised.</p>.<p>So far, the SIT has arrested 12 people, including two former TDB presidents, in connection with the case. </p>