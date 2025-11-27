<p>Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 8 paise to settle at 89.30 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid a firm greenback due to its higher demand from importers and banks.</p><p>The Indian currency, however, found support from foreign capital infusion into domestic stock markets and lower crude oil prices in the international market, forex experts said.</p><p>At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.19 and touched the intra-day low of 89.40 against the greenback. The unit closed the session at 89.30 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 8 paise from the previous closing level.</p><p>The rupee settled flat at 89.22 against the greenback on Wednesday.</p>.GST rate rationalisation boosts consumption; economy to maintain growth momentum: Finance Ministry .<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.11 per cent higher at 99.63.</p><p>Analysts attributed the strength in the greenback to its increased demand from importers as well as banks for month-end trade payment settlements.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.03 per cent to USD 63.11 per barrel in futures trade.</p><p>On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex rose 110.87 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 85,720.38, while Nifty closed 10.25 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 26,215.55.</p><p>Foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 4,778.03 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.</p>