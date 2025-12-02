Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court's conditional nod for postings under higher SC/ST quota

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed the order while modifying an earlier interim order restraining recruitment/promotion under the enhanced quota.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 21:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 21:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us