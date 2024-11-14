Home
Rupee falls 4 paise to close at all-time low of 84.43 against US dollar

Forex traders said the downward pressure on the USD/INR pair is largely driven by persistent inflation and significant foreign outflows.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 10:50 IST

