Rupee falls 4 paise to close at all-time low of 84.43 against US dollar

<p>The rupee traded in a tight range and fell 4 paise to close at an all-time low of 84.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by unabated foreign fund outflows and strong dollar demand from investors.</p><p>Forex traders said the downward pressure on the USD/INR pair is largely driven by persistent inflation and significant foreign outflows.</p><p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.40 against the US dollar. During the session, the local currency touched a high of 84.39 and a low of 84.43. It finally settled at its fresh all-time low of 84.43 (provisional) against the greenback, 4 paise lower than its previous close.</p><p>On Wednesday, the rupee moved in a narrow range and settled flat at 84.39 against the US dollar.</p><p>"The US dollar index has hit a fresh cycle high of 106.76 as it approaches the stiff resistance at 107.50," said Praveen Singh – Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.</p><p>"There was no respite on the US inflation front as the data released yesterday showed that the US core consumer price index increased 0.3 per cent for a third month. It was up 3.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis," Singh said.</p><p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.30 per cent at 106.80.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.03 per cent to USD 72.30 per barrel in futures trade.</p><p>Forex traders said the USD-INR pair may rise to Rs 85 level in near-term, though the intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may slow the pace.</p><p>On the global front, China's recent 1.4 trillion yuan stimulus, coupled with expectations of more fiscal support, has strengthened Chinese markets and added downward pressure on Indian assets, traders said.</p><p>Moreover, India's inflation surge is putting additional pressure on the currency.</p><p>Wholesale price inflation rose to a 4-month high of 2.36 per cent in October as prices of food items, especially vegetables, and manufactured goods turned dearer, according to government data released on Thursday.</p><p>Retail inflation breached the RBI's upper tolerance level, soaring to a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October mainly on account of rising food prices.</p><p>In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 110.64 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 77,580.31 points, while Nifty fell 26.35 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 23,532.70 points.</p><p>The latest government data released on Thursday showed India's merchandise exports in October rose by 17.25 per cent to USD 39.2 billion against USD 33.43 billion a year ago.</p><p>Imports also increased by 3.9 per cent to USD 66.34 billion in October compared to USD 63.86 billion in the year-ago period. The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, was USD 27.14 billion during the month under review.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,502.58 crore, according to exchange data.</p>