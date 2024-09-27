Rupee falls 4 paise to settle at 83.70 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee declined 4 paise to settle at 83.70 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday amid subdued domestic equity markets and increased month-end demand for the American currency.

However, sliding crude prices in the international market and renewed foreign fund inflows supported the local unit and restricted the fall, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 83.64 and moved between the high of 83.62 and the low of 83.71 during the session. The local unit finally settled at 83.70 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 4 paise from its previous close.