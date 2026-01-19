Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee gains 12 paise to 90.66 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.68 and gained further to trade at 90.66 against the greenback, registering a gain of 12 paise from its previous closing level.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 04:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 04:36 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us