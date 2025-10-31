Menu
Rupee gains 5 paise to 88.64 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.60 rose slightly to 88.59 before trading at 88.64 against the greenback, up 5 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 04:30 IST
