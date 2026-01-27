Menu
Rupee recovers 19 paise from all-time low to close at 91.71 against US dollar

On Friday, the rupee hit a historic low of 92 per dollar and gained marginally to settle at 91.90 against the American currency.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 12:09 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 12:09 IST
