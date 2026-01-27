Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Safety utmost priority': Mahindra responds to its EV catching fire in UP's Gulaothi

Mahindra also confirmed that all safety systems worked as designed, enabling the safe exit of the driver and all occupants.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 13:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 13:37 IST
India NewsFireElectric VehicleMahindra

Follow us on :

Follow Us