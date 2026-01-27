<p>India's noted automobile manufacturing company, Mahindra & Mahindra, made headlines after its electric vehicle caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Gulaothi. Responding to the viral visuals from the incident, showing the car dramatically bursting into flames, the company released a statement. </p><p><strong>Mahindra's statement on EV fire</strong></p>.<p>"We are aware of the recent incident involving a Mahindra BE 6 vehicle near Gulaothi. Based on a thorough on site investigation combined with onboard sensor data and software diagnostics, we confirm that the EV battery and motor remain fully intact and unaffected."</p><p>While acknowledging the car fire, the company reinforced that "Quality and safety remain its utmost priority."</p>.Two injured in fire at Cuttack building, suspected to have started from EV charging point.<p>Mahindra also confirmed that all safety systems worked as designed, enabling the safe exit of the driver and all occupants. </p><p>The official statement also took into the viral video. "Analysis of bystander video footage confirms that the fire originated from the rear right tyre rubber, establishing the root cause of the incident," it read. </p><p><strong>Video: Mahindra BE 6 catches fire in UP</strong></p>.<p>It is reportedly one of the initial mishaps involving the Mahindra BE 6 electric vehicle. The vehicle which was engulfed in flames carried the registration number: UP 13U 7555. One Aman Kharbanda was identified as the EV's owner. </p><p>Early speculations pointed at faulty battery. However, the statement clarified, "The high voltage battery remains unharmed and fully functional. Battery health parameters and individual cell voltages are within specified limits, and the motor is intact." </p>