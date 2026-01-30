<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rupee">rupee </a>recovered from its lowest level and gained 9 paise to trade at 91.90 against the American currency in early deals on Friday, supported by lower crude oil prices in the international market.</p>.<p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=forex">forex </a>traders, a sharp recovery in the Indian currency was capped by a strong greenback and withdrawal of foreign funds from domestic equity markets.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.89 and strengthened up to 91.87 against the greenback before trading at 91.90 in initial deals, up 9 paisa from its previous closing level.</p>.Rupee settles closes at all-time low at 91.99 against US dollar.<p>The rupee ended on a flat note at its lowest level of 91.99 against the dollar on Thursday.</p>.<p>On January 23, the currency hit an all-time intraday low of 92 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.36 per cent higher at 96.48.</p>.<p>Analysts said the dollar index strengthened after the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rate unchanged at the conclusion of its first policy decision of 2026.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.50 per cent lower at USD 69.62 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 520.07 points or 0.63 per cent to 82,046.30 in early trade, while Nifty dropped 157.65 points or 0.62 per cent to 25,261.25.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 393.97 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>According to the Economic Survey, tabled in parliament on Thursday, the rupee is "punching below its weight" and "investor reluctance to commit funds to India warrants examination at a time when inflation is under control and the growth outlook is favourable".</p>