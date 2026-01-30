Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee recovers from lowest level, gains 9 paise to 91.90 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee ended on a flat note at its lowest level of 91.99 against the dollar on Thursday.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 04:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 04:38 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeedollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us