<p>Mysuru: Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the factory at Hebbal in Mysuru which Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided was just producing phenyl.</p><p>Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Friday he said that the NCB team have not found any contraband or raw materials used to manufacture drug there. </p><p>"It was a Phenyl factory. It was just a follow up case. Since this unit owner was a relative of an accused arrested in other State, out of suspicion they have just conducted an enquiry in the unit in Mysuru," Parameshwara said.</p><p>Regarding rumours that minister K J George was set to resign he said it is not true. </p><p>"George himself has clarified that it is not true," he added</p>