Rupee rises 5 paisa to 83.19 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 5 paise to 83.19 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.

However, forex traders said the Indian currency remained under pressure amid a strong American currency and rising crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.23 and touched 83.19 against the greenback in initial trade, registering a rise of 5 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the domestic currency settled at 83.24 against the dollar.