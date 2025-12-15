Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee slumps 26 paise to all-time low of 90.75 against US dollar in intra-day trade

Forex traders said the rupee is expected to trade with a negative bias as the delay in the trade deal between India and the US dented investor sentiments.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 07:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 07:53 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us