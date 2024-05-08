Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, amid a negative trend in domestic equities and strong American currency.

Forex traders said significant foreign fund outflows in the international market dented investors' sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.50, and touched 83.49 in initial trade, registering a gain of 2 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 83.51 against the American currency.