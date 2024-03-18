Markets surrender early gains to trade lower

However, later both the benchmark equity indices pared early gains and slipped in the red. The 30-share BSE quoted 118.03 points lower at 72,525.40, and the Nifty went lower 56.70 points to 21,953.70.

From the Sensex basket, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and HCL Technologies were the gainers.

Asian Paints, Power Grid, Titan and Maruti were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading higher.

The US markets ended lower on Friday.