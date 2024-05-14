Markets climb in early trade as retail inflation eases in April

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday amid buying in Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and as retail inflation eased to an 11-month low of 4.83 per cent in April.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 225.92 points to 73,002.05 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 78.65 points to 22,182.70.

From the Sensex basket, JSW Steel, Power Grid, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the major gainers.

Nestle, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and ITC were among the laggards.

Retail inflation eased to an 11-month low of 4.83 per cent in April as prices of some kitchen items declined though overall food basket firmed up marginally, according to government data released on Monday.