Sensex climbs 241.68 points in early trade; Nifty up by 78.4 points

The Sensex on Monday climbed 241.68 points to 81,801.22 in early trade and Nifty was up by 78.4 points to 25,014.80.

Benchmark Sensex bounced back from early lows and closed higher by nearly 376 points on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 375.61 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 81,559.54. The index opened lower and hit a low of 80,895.05 points in early trade. Later, it recovered from lows and jumped 469.43 points or 0.57 per cent to hit the day's high of 81,653.36.

The NSE Nifty on Monday went up by 84.25 points or 0.34 per cent to finish at 24,936.40 after three days of fall.

More to follow...