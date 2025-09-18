Menu
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 18, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 02:07 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the State Banquet during his state visit, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor.

Credit: Reuters

People take part in the traditional 'Ravan ki Barat' procession ahead of the Dusshera festival celebration, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI

A displaced Palestinian boy, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, sits atop belongings as he moves southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters

A person dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a 'Trump Not Welcome' protest and rally during the state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, in London.

Credit: Reuters

Published 18 September 2025, 02:07 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

