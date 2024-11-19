Sensex, Nifty rebound after days of downtrend

<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Tuesday after days of downtrend on value-buying at lower levels and rally in blue-chip stocks HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and M&M.</p><p>Continuous buying by domestic institutional investors also supported the indices, traders said.</p><p>Snapping its four days of decline, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 239.37 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,578.38. However, fag-end decline in Reliance Industries restricted the market rally. During the day, it zoomed 1,112.64 points or 1.43 per cent to 78,451.65.</p>.Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade.<p>The NSE Nifty also bounced back after falling in the past seven trading days. It went up by 64.70 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 23,518.50.</p><p>From the 30-share Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Titan, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid and Infosys were the biggest gainers.</p><p>In contrast, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,403.40 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,330.56 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher.</p><p>European markets were trading lower. The US markets ended mostly higher on Monday.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.25 per cent to USD 73.12 a barrel.</p><p>The 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,339.01, registering its fourth day of decline on Monday. Falling for the seventh day in a row, the Nifty dipped 78.90 points or 0.34 per cent to 23,453.80.</p><p>Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have declared a trading holiday on November 20 for assembly elections in Maharashtra.</p>