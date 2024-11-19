Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty rebound after days of downtrend

Sensex climbed 239.37 points to settle at 77,578.38 while Nifty went up by 64.70 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 23,518.50.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 10:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 10:52 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us