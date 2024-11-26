Sensex, Nifty snap two-day rally on weak global trends after Donald Trump tariff threats

<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped the two-day rally and closed lower on Tuesday in line with weak global market trends amid concerns over tariff threats by US President-elect Donald Trump.</p><p>In a volatile trade, the 30-share Sensex declined 105.79 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 80,004.06. During the day, it lost 311.18 points or 0.38 per cent to 79,798.67.</p><p>The broader NSE Nifty declined by 27.40 points or 0.11 per cent to 24,194.50.</p>.Facing tariff threat, Europe eyes options to appease Trump.<p>From the 30-share Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid were among the biggest laggards.</p><p>Asian Paints, Infosys, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were among the biggest gainers.</p><p>Global stock markets declined following concerns over US President-elect Donald Trump's comment that he plans to impose new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as soon as he takes office on January 20.</p><p>In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled lower while Hong Kong ended higher. European markets were trading lower. The US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday.</p><p>All Adani group stocks ended lower, with Adani Green Energy tumbling 7.05 per cent.</p>.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.71 per cent to USD 73.58 a barrel.</p><p>Benchmark equity indices surged on Monday, helped by the BJP pulling off a stunning performance in Maharashtra, winning a record number of seats to propel the party-led ruling Mahayuti alliance to a landslide victory.</p><p>The BSE benchmark jumped 992.74 points or 1.25 per cent to settle at 80,109.85 on Monday. The Nifty surged 314.65 points or 1.32 per cent to 24,221.90.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Monday after unabated selling for the past many days. They bought equities worth Rs 9,947.55 crore, according to exchange data. </p>